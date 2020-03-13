The Centre Region Council of Governments on Friday declared a disaster emergency, a move designed to streamline coordination and resources as needed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration directs the Centre Region Emergency Management coordinator "to coordinate the activities of the emergency response, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this potential disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to any emergencies associated with this potential disaster."

Under the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Services Code, the declaration also allows Centre Region officials to bypass normal procedures for actions associated with responding to the potential emergency, such as hiring temporary employees, equipment rental, purchasing supplies and materials and entering contracts for public work.

"This allows our Emergency Management Agency and Coordinator to expedite decision making and actions needed to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of residents in the Centre Region," College Township Councilman Paul Takac wrote on Twitter. "This is not a cause for alarm but it does underscore the importance of continuing to follow recommendations from the [Centers for Disease Control] and PA Dept. of Health to help limit the spread of COVID-19."

Centre Region COG's participating municipalities — State College Borough and College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris and Patton townships — also announced measures and guidance related to local government operations.

- Residents are asked to limit visits to municipal offices by using email, phone and website options whenever possible. Taxpayers are strongly encouraged to make payments by mail, online or at their tax office's drop box. Due dates for tax payments are unchanged.

- Meetings of authorities, boards and commissions will be restricted to only those needing to make immediate decisions that will impact essential services.

State College Borough Council, Harris Township Board of Supervisors and Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors meetings scheduled for Monday are still on as of Saturday morning. Patton Township supervisors have a work session on local COVID-19 response scheduled for Wednesday.

- Municipal buildings will remain open for normal business hours until further notice.

- Each municipality is developing their own policies on use of buildings and offices by outside groups. In State College, facilities cannot be used by outside groups through at least April 5, and Ferguson and Harris Township will not permit use by outside groups until further notice.

In State College, the borough parking department will suspend meter enforcement at 5 p.m., instead of the normal 10 p.m., through April 5 and all parking meters and equipment will be sanitized regularly. All other parking regulations remain in effect.

Borough employees who are among the populations most vulnerable to COVID-19, or who have family members who are, have been encouraged to work remotely if they are able or to use sick leave.

“I want to take a moment to express my sympathies to those around the world impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Ron Filippelli said. "This is a global health crisis that has and will continue to have a local impact on our economy. My deepest sympathies go out to the local businesses and residents that are feeling the repercussions of this pandemic. I’ve spoken with Borough administration and can assure you that the Borough is making a maximum effort on keeping our citizens safe as we work through this unprecedented event."

Centre County Government also announced new measures on Friday, following guidance from Gov. Tom Wolf.

No out-of-county travel will be permitted for official county business unless it is determined to be "mission critical" by the Board of Commissioners' Office, County Administrator Margaret Gray wrote in a message to staff.

Employees are directed to postpone hosting or participating in meetings, trainings, conferences and community events of more than 12 people. Waivers will be granted only for essential business functions and the directive applies to both internal county meetings and those with outside participants.

These new measures will apply to all county employees except those in court-related office. Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest will make determinations about court-related proceedings.

As of Saturday morning, there are 39 presumptive and six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, none in Centre County.