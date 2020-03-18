Centre Region Parks and Recreation has canceled programs, events and rentals for March and April, following Gov. Tom Wolf's closure of non-essential facilities and public health guidelines for mitigating the the COVID-19 epidemic.

CRPR staff is contacting registrants by phone or email and a temporary refund policy is in place. Specific details on refund provisions can be found here.

The Centre Region Active Adult Center is closed and spring programs are canceled because of the vulnerability of individuals over the age of 55 to the illness. The Centre County Office of Aging and CRPR are coordinating to provide delivered meals to seniors who typically rely on lunches at the center.

Parks remain accessible, but restrooms and water fountains are closed.

"It is suggested that park patrons follow social distancing guidelines and do not congregate in groups of more than 10," CRPR said in a news release.

Facility and program closures will remain in place as long as they are needed and based on recommendations from Centre Region Council of Governments, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the governor's office and Centers for Disease Control.

"We will continue to work with staff, the COG, and our instructors to assess the situation, evaluate facility needs, and consider the health and safety of our participants, instructors, and staff," a CRPR statement said.

Pennsylvania has 133 cases of COVID-19 as of noon on March 18. No cases have as yet been reported in Centre County.