Pavilions at Centre Region parks will be open for drop-in use by groups of 25 or fewer beginning May 11. Photo by Centre Region Parks and Recreation

Centre County will move to the "yellow" phase of reopening on Friday, and Centre Region Parks and Recreation is preparing to make some corresponding changes to operations at local and regional parks.

The yellow phase eases some restrictions that have been in place over the past month and a half, while maintaining COVID-19 mitigation measures like distancing and masking and allowing for gatherings of up to 25 people.

For Centre Region parks, facilities including restrooms and most courts and playing fields will open, but playgrounds and water fountains will remain closed until the county reaches the green phase, which would lift remaining restrictions.

"The agency has actively worked with the local municipalities and our parent organization, Centre Region Council of Governments, to create a plan to best serve our customers, our employees, and the community as a whole," a CRPR news release said.

CRPR programming, events, camps and other activities remain canceled through June 30.

All restroom buildings at parks and Millbrook Marsh Nature Center will reopen on Monday, May 11. Portajohns also have been delivered to parks that do not have restroom facilities.

Water fountains will not be active and will be bagged and signed as closed. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring their own water and recycle any plastic bottles.

Sports courts and fields will reopen on May 11 for drop-in use by individuals or groups of 25 or fewer. No organized youth or adult sports groups, large events, tournaments or leagues will be permitted. Patrons also are advised that after heavy rains, field use is not permitted until dry.

Basketball courts at State College Borough parks will remain closed while the county is in yellow status. CRPR asks residents to contact borough police if they see anyone using those courts.

Also starting May 11, park pavilions will be open for drop-in use by groups of 25 or fewer. Reservations are not available, and groups using the pavilions should practice appropriate distancing.

All Centre Region and State College Area School District playgrounds will remain closed until the county reaches green status.

Park trails will remain open, and users should continue wearing masks and keeping 6 feet of distance from others.

The Active Adult Center at the Nittany Mall will remain closed. Welch and Park Forest community pools also will remain closed until the county reaches the green phase and "will only open if they can be operated with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place while being financially solvent," according to CRPR.

"Centre Region Parks and Recreation along with municipal officials remind everyone to keep practicing social distancing and good hygiene during this time," the release said. "Besides bringing water with you to the parks, please bring hand sanitizer or non-toxic wipes for small children for before or after play, or plan to utilize the restrooms for hand-washing needs. All porta-johns in the parks without restroom facilities have hand-sanitizer units in them."

CRPR does not handle enforcement and says residents who see groups of 25 or more using park facilities should contact their local police department with the time of the incident and the name of the park.