Centre Region playgrounds will be closed beginning March 30 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. StateCollege.com file photo

Following Centre County's addition to Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order, Centre Region Parks and Recreation will close all of its playgrounds starting Monday to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Parks will remain open for general use, but people must use social distancing practices and should wash their hands before and after visiting. Those who have hand sanitizer are encouraged to carry it with them when while at parks.

Restrooms and water fountains at the parks have not opened for the season and will remain closed until further notice.

CRPR also asks that all trash be placed in the appropriate containers within the parks.

"Centre Region Parks and Recreation maintenance staff are deemed as essential staff and remain on duty to ensure that the parks are clean and safe for park patrons," a news release said. "Help us keep the parks clean so that everyone can enjoy them, with proper social distancing of course, during these difficult times."

CRPR offers ideas for activities indoors, in the backyard and in parks during the pandemic at crpr.org/keep-active-during-covid-19.

Centre County's stay-at-home order went into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday, joining 21 counties. Under the order, people should only leave home if they "absolutely must," Wolf said. Individuals may still leave their homes for a wide range of activities such as getting groceries or medication, visiting a health care professional, caring for loved ones, working at an essential business or service and outdoor exercise.