As the novel coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 90,000 confirmed cases worldwide to date, 100 of those have been in the United States and none in Pennsylvania. But in the Centre Region, governments and institutions are preparing should the virus hit home.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is following the most current Centers for Disease Control guidelines on COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, communications coordinator Anissa Ilie said.

"Per the CDC guidelines, Mount Nittany Health is screening all patients who feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, live in or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, or have been hospitalized with severe unexplained pneumonia," Ilie said.

Mount Nittany also is working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on policies and procedures related to COVID-19, Ilie said.

Currently in Pennsylvania, samples from people who potentially have COVID-19 must be forwarded to the CDC for testing. Pennsylvania's health department is expected to have the ability to test for the virus in the state lab this week, though results will still be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

In a brief overview to borough council on Monday night, State College health officer Brian O'Donnell said that the Centre Region Infectious Hazards Planning Group — a coalition of representatives from municipalities, Penn State, Centre County Office of Emergency Management, PEMA and Mount Nittany Health — have been monitoring developments and meeting regularly, with their next meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

O'Donnell said local emergency management is currently at activation level 3, meaning it is monitoring daily all information from relevant agencies "and compiling it to keep our community informed with the most current information out there." Level 4 is the lowest activation level and Level 1 is the highest.

Penn State, with its large population of international students and travelers, is a big part of the planning and response efforts. It has banned university-related travel to countries labeled Level 3 by the CDC because of widespread cases. Those currently include China, South Korea, Italy and Iran. Students studying abroad in Italy were instructed last week to return home, and any student or employee who has traveled to a CDC Level 3 country is required to quarantine at home for 14 days before returning to campus.

O'Donnell added that Penn State has been giving surgical masks to students who present with fever, cough or sore throat. The CDC does not recommend healthy people use masks as a means of prevention, but they are being distributed to those on campus who are ill to prevent spread of any possible outbreak, O'Donnell said.

Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said that for worst-case scenarios, Centre Region municipalities have a continuity of operations plan and designated shelter locations that can be utilized.

Centre County Administrator Margaret Gray said on Tuesday morning that the county is following advice from the CDC, PEMA and health department and that the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is coordinating guidance, including a conference call this week with Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

"Our approach is to be prepared and not to panic," Gray said.

The county's approach is three-pronged, according to Gray. The first is making sure county facilities are "as hygienically safe as possible for our employees and the visiting public." The second is providing guidance and support to employees to stay home if they are sick or work from home if a family member is ill. Third is preparing for emergency management.

"Should this go to a pandemic status, emergency management measures would kick in, talking about continuity of operations and making sure all of the services we provide remain available to the citizens of the county," Gray said.

Local schools also are preparing.

In a message on Monday, State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O'Donnell said that while there are no cases in Pennsylvania, families should be prepared should the virus affect the local area.

"This could result in the closing of schools, so we ask that you please consider alternative childcare plans," O'Donnell wrote.

He added that the district has recently canceled two student trips to Europe because of CDC travel notices.

The district uses sanitizer that is effective against coronavirus to clean its facilities, and after next week's spring break hand sanitizer and tissue will be available in every district classroom.

While receiving advice from the CDC and health department, SCASD officials also have been meeting with the Centre Region group on response planning. O'Donnell said the district plans to share another message later this week after the next regional group meeting.

"As soon as we learn information we will pass it along to the school community," O'Donnell said at Monday night's school board meeting. "Obviously the biggest concern is what happens if we close schools and that’s why we wanted to get that iteration out, in case parents haven’t been thinking about how they’ll handle child supervision if that should occur."

Bellefonte Area School District also sent a message to families on Monday, which, like the SCASD letter, shared steps for staying healthy and what the district is doing to keep its facilities clean. It also noted that it is still flu and norovirus season and that schools frequently see absences at this time of year.

"Here at Bellefonte Area School District we continue to monitor the virus situation as well as student absences," the message said. "This time of year we often have a high number of absences due to the flu. We are encouraging our schools to support students who may be absent for long periods of time due to the flu or other viruses by allowing for leniency in absenteeism and with homework expectations.

"As of now, we continue to hold after school and large group events and public gatherings, but again, we continue to monitor the situation. We will continue to follow our usual procedures with regard to illnesses unless circumstances dictate otherwise or if other guidance is provided from [the health department]. We will continue to collaborate, share information, and review plans with local health officials to help protect the whole school community."

Coronavirus is a family of viruses that cause usually mild upper-respiratory illnesses and are spread by coughing, sneezing and other transmission of respiratory secretions. The novel coronavirus that has caused the current outbreak emerged in late 2019 in China, where the majority of the 92,000 cases and 3,100 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have occurred.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The most susceptible to severe complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

To protect yourself and others, the CDC advises several preventative measures

- Frequent hand-washing, scrubbing vigorously with soap and water for 20 seconds

- Cover the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

- Avoid close contact with and touching other people who are sick or may have been exposed

- Frequently clean surfaces such as counters, desks, light switches and phones

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

- Stay home if you have cold or flu symptoms and seek medical advice if symptoms progress.

