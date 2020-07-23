STATE COLLEGE — Centre Region Summer Bike Anywhere Friday, an initiative to get local residents riding, is scheduled for Friday, July 24.

All you need to do is ride your bike to work, shop, eat or for fun on Friday and register your ride by completing the form at Engage State College. Everyone that registers will be entered to win a $50 Eddie’s Bicycles and Hockey Equipment gift card.

If you are looking for places to ride check out the interactive bike map at www.crcog.net/bikes. The map includes information about existing bike facilities, public bike repair stations and the region’s public parks, which are a great place to ride.

Bike Anywhere Friday is a partnership between State College Borough, Centre Regional Planning Agency, CentreBike, Centre Region Parks and Recreation, Centre Moves and Penn State Transportation Services.

Visit Engage State College for information on how to register your ride.