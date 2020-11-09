Centre Safe will virtually present Lunafest, featuring films by and about women, on Nov. 14, 2020.

Lunafest, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted virtually by Centre Safe on Saturday.

“Lunafest is always one of our favorite fundraisers but it obviously has to look a little different this year,” Sarah McPherson, director of outreach and education at Centre Safe, said. “So we adapted to the pandemic and are excited to offer Lunafest in a virtual format. We encourage you to enjoy them with friends and family as much as possible while socially distancing.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at centresafe.org/event/lunafest. The films will be available to view for 24 hours beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 14; a link will be sent in advance.

This unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

Films featured in Lunafest are not rated but it is suggested that viewers be 14-years-old or older. The 2020 season features seven short films with a total program running time of 96 minutes.

All proceeds will benefit Centre Safe and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers. Thus far, Lunafest, which is created and funded by Luna nutrition bars, has raised more than $5 million for nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

Centre Safe, formerly the Centre County Women’s Resource Center, provides services to victims of sexual violence, dating or domestic violence, and stalking. Centre Safe’s mission is to empower survivors and eliminate violence.

