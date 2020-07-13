Trials and jury selection will see some changes in response to COVID-19 when Centre County courts begin to resume full operations in late August.

In March, trials were postponed following a statewide judicial emergency issued by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and an administrative order by Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest. The most recent amended order signed by Ruest on June 25 continued trials from the June term to August.

Jury selection, which is normally held at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, will instead be held in President's Hall of the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, according to a release from the court on Monday. The hall will be divided into two, 5,000-square-foot rooms with approximately 65 jurors in each, allowing for social distancing.

Additional sanitization processes will be in place to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Everyone involved with the jury selection process will be required to wear a mask.

Prospective jurors will be summoned for either a morning or afternoon session and will be dismissed as soon as possible after the selection process concludes.

Jury summons are being mailed in mid-July.

A local task force and a statewide committee studied how to make trials and jury selection as safe as possible in accordance with CDC and state Department of Health guidelines.

Centre County Board of Commissioners Chair Michael Pipe said in a statement that the move to the Penn Stater for jury selection comes at no cost to the county, thanks to an in-kind agreement with the university.

“This is a great example of the type of partnerships and collaborations that are happening throughout our Centre County community in the face of the pandemic," Pipe said. "The commissioners are dedicated to finding innovative ways to keep the criminal justice system moving forward during COVID-19.”

All trials will be held in Courtroom 1, the county's largest courtroom. Jurors will be seated throughout the courtroom for social distancing, instead of in the jury box, and deliberations will take place in the courtroom instead of the typical smaller deliberation room.

Criminal jury trials are to begin in August and civil jury trials in October

Ruest's most recent amended order, which extends through Sept. 7, states that only necessary and authorized individuals will be allowed entry to court facilities to minimize person-to-person contact. Members of the public, including the press, are permitted to observe court proceedings, unless otherwise prohibited by law, but must contact the court administrator's office at 814-355--6727 one business day in advance to allow for accommodations following public health safety measures.

Centre County Judge Brian Marshall said in an email that Ruest will review public attendance procedures as September draws closer.

"Judge Ruest will evaluate the pandemic related circumstances, as well as guidance from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, as September 7 approaches, to determine whether or not the requirement for notice of intended attendance at a trial continues to be required," Marshall said.

