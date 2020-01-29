Chris Stapleton will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Oct. 8, 2020. Photo provided

Country music star Chris Stapleton is headed to Happy Valley this fall.

Stapleton will bring his "All-American Road Show" to the Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8., one of nearly 40 new summer and fall tour dates announced by the Grammy, ACM and CMA-winning musician on Wednesday morning.

The Marcus King Band, which performed at The State Theatre last year, and Yola will join Stapleton for his first State College performance.

Public tickets starting at $69.74 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at ticketmaster.com. Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Best known for hits like "Nobody to Blame," "Tennessee Whiskey," "Broken Halos," and "Millionaire," Stapleton has seen his first three full-length albums all reach No. 1 on the Billboard country chart.

Stapleton's show is the fourth concert scheduled so far for this calendar year at the BJC, joining Luke Combs (Feb. 13), Winter Jam (March 28) and Justin Bieber (Aug. 6).