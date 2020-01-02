As the holiday season winds down, Centre Region residents will have the opportunity for curb-side recycling pick-up of their fresh-cut Christmas trees starting next week.

For State College Borough residents, public works crews will pick up discarded natural trees from Monday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 17.

Beginning Jan. 21, borough residents should submit for a brush collection online or call the Public Works Department at (814) 234-7135 or (814) 234-7140 to schedule a Monday brush collection. No brush collection will take place on Jan. 20 because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris, and Patton townships, residential customers of Advanced Disposal can have natural trees picked up for recycling on their regular collection days the week of Jan. 6-10. After that trees will be included in normal trash collection. Any trees over 6-feet tall should be cut in half.

College Township road crews also will continue collecting trees through early February, weather permitting.