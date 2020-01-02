Christmas Tree Recycling Dates Set in Centre Region
As the holiday season winds down, Centre Region residents will have the opportunity for curb-side recycling pick-up of their fresh-cut Christmas trees starting next week.
For State College Borough residents, public works crews will pick up discarded natural trees from Monday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 17.
Beginning Jan. 21, borough residents should submit for a brush collection online or call the Public Works Department at (814) 234-7135 or (814) 234-7140 to schedule a Monday brush collection. No brush collection will take place on Jan. 20 because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris, and Patton townships, residential customers of Advanced Disposal can have natural trees picked up for recycling on their regular collection days the week of Jan. 6-10. After that trees will be included in normal trash collection. Any trees over 6-feet tall should be cut in half.
College Township road crews also will continue collecting trees through early February, weather permitting.
For both the borough and surrounding townships, trees collected for recycling will be taken to the borough compost facility where they will be processed through a chipper and the wood chips will be used for mulch or compost.
All trees should be free of decorations and stands and should not be in bags. They should be placed with the trunk closest to the curb.
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com.
