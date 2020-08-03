Penn State on Monday named Clarisa Crowell as the eighth head coach of the softball program. She replaces Amanda Lehotak who resigned in July to pursue other professional opportunities outside of softball.

Previously the 2019 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Coach of the Year and the winningest coach in Miami (Ohio) program history, Crowell comes to State College with a 208-182 overall record.

Under Crowell, the RedHawks made a MAC Tournament appearance every season a tournament was held, winning the tournament title in 2016.



"We are ecstatic to have attracted someone with Clarisa's experience, intellect and character to lead our softball program," Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a press release.

"During the interview process, Clarisa's passion for the game of softball and dedication to her student-athletes was abundantly evident, as she rose to be our top candidate in an extremely competitive pool. Throughout her career, she has made a strong commitment to develop student-athletes both on and off the field."

In 2019, Crowell led Miami to a 35-16 overall record and a 16-4 record in conference play as the RedHawks captured their first regular-season title in program history. Miami posted 10-straight wins against MAC opponents, the longest win streak in conference play in program history, en route to the crown. The team also ranked first in the MAC for pitching and defense with a team ERA of 2.55 and .972 fielding percentage.

"I would like to thank Sandy Barbour and Charmelle Green for entrusting me to be the next head coach of Penn State Softball," said Crowell. "I firmly believe in the vision, mission and values of Penn State, and it is an incredible honor to be a part of this prestigious university and athletic department. I am excited to meet our student-athletes, staff, other coaches and the entire Penn State family. It is my intention to create a culture of comprehensive excellence and to take our program to the next level. We Are!"



Crowell graduated from Virginia Tech in 2002 with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. She earned a master of science in recreation and sports sciences from Ohio University in 2005.