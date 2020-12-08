The Coca-Cola Company has sold its water bottling facility in Centre County to another bottled water manufacturer.

Milesburg Properties LLC purchased the facility at 217 Aqua Penn Drive in Boggs Township for $5.59 million on Nov. 24, according to county records.

The Diamond Bar, California address listed for Milesburg Properties is the same as the corporate office of Niagara Bottling. The company's director of finance signed the deed on behalf of the grantee.

Niagara has not yet responded to a request for comment.

"Hopefully Niagara will continue to be a good community resource for us and certainly a great employer," Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem said during the board's meeting on Tuesday. "But beyond that I have not heard any specific plans or any employment numbers."

Niagara bottling is a family-owned bottled water and soft drink manufacturer founded in 1963. Since the early 1990s, it has produced private label bottled water for retailers, grocery stores and convenience stores, with clients such as Walmart and Costco.

The Boggs Township facility was originally owned by AquaPenn, which was founded in 1986. It was purchased by French manufacturer Danone in 1999 before Coca-Cola acquired majority interest in the company's U.S. bottled water business.