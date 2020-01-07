College Township plans to upgrade the traffic signal systems at the intersection of South Atherton Street and Rolling Ridge Drive

College Township has received a $112,655 state grant to upgrade traffic signal systems and improve safety at "an intersection of concern," along South Atherton Street.

Money from PennDOT's Automated Red Light Enforcement funding program will be used to replace equipment at the intersection of South Atherton Street and Rolling Ridge Drive, which includes the entrance to Hills/South Hills Plaza.

The total project cost is $140,818, with the township providing 20 percent match funding of $28,163. Township Manager Adam Brumbaugh said the project most likely will be completed in 2021, but it remains possible it could be bid and completed this year.

According to the grant application, the project seeks to address issues with traffic disruptions and pedestrian safety at the intersection.

"This has been an intersection of concern," the application states. "Failing detection as a result of old equipment has been the biggest problem at this intersection along with power blips that cause the signal to go into flash often. This signal is located on a critical corridor in Centre County. When the signal is not operating correctly, there are major disruptions in traffic."

The project will replace the pole-mounted cabinet with a pad-mount cabinet with battery backup and all new equipment, which will "provide for more reliable operation, reduce congestion and increase traffic flow," according to the township.

The township has had to replace multiple pieces of equipment at the intersection in recent years and is "trying to be proactive in getting this design fixed before any crashes occur in this area as a result of the outdated and non-compliant equipment."

All signal heads will be replaced and the three pedestrian crossing signals will be replaced with countdown pedestrian signals. The application noted that pedestrian crossings, consisting largely of elderly walkers and scooters, have increased and will continue to with the addition of the new Giant grocery store and future development in the area.

"The scooters which have been recently observed are using the vehicle travel lanes as the crosswalks do not have visible signals in every direction," the application says.

In-pavement loops used for vehicle detection will be replaced with radar detection.

"Replacing the in-pavement loops with radar will provide for less frequent faulty calls, more advanced dilemma zone detection to reduce yellow/red light running and more efficient timing," according to the application.

College Township was one of 34 municipalities awarded a total of $13.1 million in December from the ARLE program, which supplies grants for safety and mobility projects with funding coming from red light violation fines at 31 intersections in Philadelphia.

“This program helps communities across the state make investments in traffic flow and safety,” Governor Tom Wolf said in a press release. “These improvements complement the many road, bridge, and multimodal projects happening in Pennsylvania.”