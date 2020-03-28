With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

A Basket Full

A Basket Full is located in a historical house at 121 E. Main St. in Boalsburg. The current proprietor, Pam Bair, has been bringing gifts and accessories to the area for 30 years. As the name implies, you can expect to fill your basket with a wide array of items perfect for your needs.

The shop is primarily a clothing, accessory and gift boutique. On the clothing side, Clara Sun Woo and Fresh Produce are our best sellers with a few other lines in the mix sure to give you an added fashion edge. We proudly offer several accessory lines such as Brighton, Jen & Co., and Spartina, along with a full line of Vera Bradley.

In our gourmet kitchen you will find Republic of Tea and Stonewall Kitchen products as well as locally-made products from Tait Farm, Village Eatinghouse and Cooke Tavern Soups. Be sure to visit the upstairs featuring our Spa Room with Beekman 1802 and FarmHouse Fresh products, and our Baby Room where you are certain to fall in love with Jellycat plush. We think

A Basket Full is a hidden gem and it is our hope that you will wander onto Main Street to visit us — you might be surprised at how much you will find!

A Basket Full

121 E Main St.

PO Box 26

Boalsburg, PA 16827

[email protected]

814-466-7788

www.basket-full.com

Proprietor: Pamela Bair

