AAUW State College

In response to the COVID-19 virus, the AAUW State College Used Book Sale, originally scheduled for May 9-12, 2020 at the Penn State Snider Ag Arena, has been postponed until further notice.

AAUW State College is working to reschedule the event for later this year because we know that our community loves and looks forward to the sale each year and we are eager to find new homes for the 4,000+ boxes of books in our workshop. In addition, this is our primary yearly fundraiser, with $100,000 in proceeds going to scholarships for women and community grants that advance equity for women and girls.

Book donations for the 2020 sale were closed March 11 and cannot resume until after the 2020 sale takes place because the current inventory fills all of the available space at our workshop.

Thank you to our members, friends, and community for 58 years of supporting our annual sale! We look forward to seeing you for our 59th annual AAUW State College Used Book Sale. For updates about the sale and book donations, visit www.aauwstatecollege.org or email AAUW State College [email protected] for updates.

