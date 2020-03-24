With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here. AIDS Resource Alliance AIDS Resource Alliance is grateful to serve our community during this time of uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic is stressful for everyone, but people living with chronic illness may be feeling especially anxious. If you are a person living with HIV, it is important to know that taking your medication as prescribed remains key to maintaining overall health. While there is still much that we don’t know about this new virus, it seems at this point as though people living with HIV who have a high CD-4 count and manageable viral load are at no greater risk than those who do not have HIV. HIV and STI testing is currently suspended by the Department of Health, but we will begin offering these services as soon as possible. Our case managers are able to help clients during this time. If you are living with HIV and have experienced any form of hardship due to COVID-19, please contact our offices to speak with a case manager about how we can help. Our State College office is available via phone at 814-272-0818. Recently featured Community Spotlights Verizon Wireless Made Simple Nittany Performing Arts Centre

Gigi's Southern Table Smith + Front PBCI-Allen Mechanical & Electrical Bellefonte Art Museum Angie's Kitchen: Food for Wellness Jabebo Earrings

