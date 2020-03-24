With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Angie's Kitchen: Food for Wellness

My name is Angie Redmond, founder and owner of Angie's Kitchen: Food for Wellness. I officially just started my business in November. I offer in-home cooking and nutrition services to people who are going through oncology treatment. I also cook for people who are looking to improve their health using whole food nutrition. I have 20 years combined experience in clinical nutrition and counseling.

Since most of my clients are immunocompromised, I am unable to go into their homes at this time. I am now offering meal planning and strategies for staying healthy and keeping calm during this uncertain time. If you are interested in chatting, you can contact me at [email protected]. We will discuss fees at that time.

Recently featured Community Spotlights

Verizon Wireless Made Simple

Nittany Performing Arts Centre



Gigi's Southern Table

Smith + Front

PBCI-Allen Mechanical & Electrical

Bellefonte Art Museum

Jabebo Earrings

AIDS Resource Alliance

