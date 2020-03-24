With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Balfurd Dry Cleaning and Linen Service

Balfurd Dry Cleaning and Linen Service has been around since 1927, which means we've survived the Great Depression, World War II and countless recessions. But we've been losing a lot of sleep over the daily decisions we've had to make with this pandemic. This is a hard time to be a small, family-owned business.

You may be wondering why dry cleaning/laundry is on the "life-sustaining business" list. 1) We professionally clean uniforms for police departments, medical facilities and emergency responders to keep them safe. 2) The CDC has determined that the heat and detergents in the laundry/dry cleaning process are effective at killing viruses.

Simply put, we clean and sanitize textiles for the community and aid in keeping people healthy.

But we need your help.

We are still offering our FREE pickup and delivery service on an on-demand basis (this means you need to call or email us for a pickup). We humbly ask for you to find one piece to send in to be cleaned. One comforter, one sweater, one sport coat, one bag of wash/fold personal laundry. If you have more, even better. We will pick it up and deliver it back to your front door. Social distancing approved.

To schedule a pickup/delivery of items in our store please call us at 814-237-7661 or email [email protected]. We hope to see all your smiling faces (in person) soon! Thank you for your support.

