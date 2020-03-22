Local women being honored in the Women of Achievement show at Bellefonte Art Museum include (clockwise from top left) Carol Eicher, by Stacie Bird; Charima Catherine Young, by Marianne Fyda; Robyn Graboski, by Cynthia Nixon; Donna Fick, by Jeanne Stevens-Sollman; Shih-in Ma, by Roxanne Naydan; and Cynthia A. Young, by Linda Hale.

Bellefonte Art Museum

Let’s Escape to Art!

During these difficult times, Bellefonte Art Museum is going online to stay connected to our community. We will do this with regular posts on our Facebook and Instagram accounts featuring images of our current exhibits, virtual tours, and snapshots of what our Registry Artists are working on during this time of seclusion.

With the concept — Escape to Art — we hope to continue connecting you to the museum with exhibitions, shows of children’s art, excerpts from future exhibitions and artists at the Bellefonte Art Museum.

We know art is powerful and can fill us with hope, inspiration, as well as stimulate our imagination and distract us from ourselves. We are already loading things for you to see and do. Our very popular show, the ‘Art of the Achieving Women’ is going online every day with portraits, bios and stories about the artists who created the work honoring our local heroes.

We hope you will follow us @bellefonteartmuseum and find some comfort, healing and even joy during this Escape to Art.