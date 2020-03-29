With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Blanca's Detailed Cleaning

The CDC guidelines for keeping homes and business clean and sanitized on a regular basis deems cleaning companies essential.

Many of Blanca’s Detailed Cleaning clients are overwhelmed with keeping their household going, families engaged and consoled, and managing their businesses or jobs in this rapidly changing environment. Without professional help cleaning and disinfecting their homes, their immediate environment becomes a breeding ground for not only COVID-19 but other bacteria, viruses, and illnesses.

We can’t expect that all people can disinfect their own homes with cleaning expertise they don’t possess and cleaning supplies they can’t even obtain. With a global pandemic of infectious disease paralyzing our economy and disrupting our lives, the solution is NOT to clean less. It’s to clean more.

Our cleaning technicians only service 1 to 2 clients per day, do not encounter clients closely, wear gloves, shoe covers, and use professional-grade disinfectants to rid surfaces of bacteria and viruses. They represent one of the best ways to keep your home COVID-19, influenza, and cold free.

Importantly, we treat our cleaning staff like family, and we invest in their happiness and their well-being. We believe they do a superior job of cleaning!



facebook.com/blancascleaning01

(814) 404-1318

