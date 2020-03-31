With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

The Center for Alternatives in Community Justice

These are difficult times. Although it may be nice to be together at home, it can also stir up conflict. Conflict is a normal part of life but during these extra stressful times our emotions can diminish our patience and understanding of and for each other.

Please don’t ignore your feelings, especially those of anger and frustration. Take time to breathe. Explore what you’re thinking and feeling. Acknowledge your feelings. Sit down together. Share your feelings. Listen. Just listen. Don’t interrupt. Then take time to respond.

Sometimes, we just need to “let it out” and be heard. Simple reflective statements like: “Wow, you are really upset about this,” affirms their feelings. Being heard sounds easy but it means we need to suspend our judgments, thoughts and feelings, to truly listen. Then we can share our thoughts and feelings and also be heard.

Communication can be hard. Take the time to talk together and listen to each other. Acknowledge, validate and try to understand each other. We all have our own perception of things and perspective about this situation. Can we share our thoughts and be heard? Can we open our ears and listen?

Seek understanding. Practice kindness.

- Evelyn Wald,

Executive Director

Center for Alternatives in Community Justice

www.cacj.us

