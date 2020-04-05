With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Central PA SCORE

Central PA SCORE partners with the U.S. Small Business Administration to help women and men start and succeed in business. Nationally, about 12,000 volunteers mentor clients each year. Our local SCORE Chapter annually provides free assistance to about 100 clients who are starting or who own a small business in Central Pennsylvania. In these challenging times, our SCORE volunteers are also helping clients make critical decisions to help their businesses survive.

The opportunity to do skills-based volunteering, mentor and to join a community of peers helps retirees replace the intellectual challenge and social perks of going to work. And if you hope to work part-time in retirement yourself, volunteering with SCORE can let you expand your professional network and pick up skills, while giving back to your community.

Contact SCORE at score.org to join.

