Centre County Historical Society

The Centre County Historical Society is dedicated to preserving Centre County’s rich history through activities such as tours, talks, collections exhibitions, and events. The Society owns the Centre Furnace Mansion and Boogersburg School, both living laboratories that serve as visible and public examples of historic and cultural preservation.

The Centre Furnace Mansion and CCHS office are closed for all public and volunteer activity, including the spring Plant Celebration, until further notice due to COVID-19. We are grateful to all who remain on the front lines of this crisis.

The Centre Furnace Mansion, Furnace Stack and surrounding grounds stand as a testament to two of the most important economic and developmental facets of Centre County history: the 18th century origins of the iron-making industry and the 19th century founding of the Pennsylvania State University. The landscape at the mansion now provides a beautiful backdrop for weddings and other events.

Our website (CentreHistory.org) and Facebook page (facebook.com/centrefurnace) offer interesting content for local history lovers. Dead Centre, a podcast series by Katie O’Toole, may be found at centreHistory.org/podcasts. We thank our members, volunteers and supporters for their meaningful support. Staff are working remotely, but executive director Mary Sorensen may be reached at [email protected].

