With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Champs Sports Grill

Champs Sports Grill is still open, serving takeout and curbside pickup at its 1611 N. Atherton St. location.

The restaurant is operating on a modified schedule, between noon and 9 p.m. every day and offering plenty of affordable options to make getting a bite to eat as easy as possible while juggling the responsibilities of working from home, taking care of children, and practicing social distancing.

As part of its limited menu, Champs is offering a different nightly family dinner special each day of the week. Starting at 4:30 p.m. each day, customers can pick up a platter fit to feed a family of four for only $39.99. These meals can be ordered in advance, so call to secure yours while supplies last. The full schedule of the nightly family dinner specials is below:

Monday: House-made meatloaf dinner with bistro brown gravy, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, and green beans

Tuesday: Make-your-own meatball hoagies with family-style house salad

Wednesday: Chicken parmesan dinner with rigatoni and family-style house salad

Thursday: House-made lasagna with garlic bread and family-style house salad

Friday: Vegetarian enchiladas with salsa verde, black beans, and Monterrey Jack cheese, and family-style garden salad

In addition to the family dinner specials, different platters are available all day, every day, including 5-lb. trays of mac and cheese, 2-lb. trays of boneless wings, and — each for $19.99.

Champs’ sister restaurant, Ernie’s Cheesesteaks, which is also part of the Happy Valley Restaurants group, is also open for takeout and delivery.

“Support your local restaurants,” cook Shane Levine said. “A lot of people are struggling to make ends meet and with no real way of getting income right now, it’s really hard for people to figure out what to do, so the best thing you can do to support your local establishments.”

