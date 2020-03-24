State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Community Spotlight: C.S. Myers & Son

on March 25, 2020 5:00 AM
PrintComments() Email
Click photo for gallery

With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

C.S. Myers & Son, Inc.

C.S. Myers & Son, Inc. is a full-service, family-owned heating & cooling service and heating oil company that has been serving the Centre Region for 75 years. Centre County is where we live and who we’ve cared about for three generations. 

To do our part in helping our friends and neighbors in the community get through this crisis, we are offering a 20% discount on all emergency repair work on heating and cooling systems, as well as a 10 cents per gallon discount on all home heating oil deliveries. We follow the CDC guidelines and take all precautions when entering your home or business. 

Give us a call at (814) 238-3081 or contact us through our website at www.csmyersandson.com.

Recently featured Community Spotlights

Verizon Wireless Made Simple

Nittany Performing Arts Centre

Gigi's Southern Table

Smith + Front

PBCI-Allen Mechanical & Electrical

Bellefonte Art Museum

Jabebo Earrings

AIDS Resource Alliance

Angie's Kitchen: Food for Wellness

 

 

Next Article
The Longest (and Last) Bus Trip of Grant Ament’s Extraordinary Penn State Lacrosse Career
March 24, 2020 11:00 PM
by Mike Poorman
The Longest (and Last) Bus Trip of Grant Ament’s Extraordinary Penn State Lacrosse Career
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2020 StateCollege.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

order food online