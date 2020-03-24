With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

C.S. Myers & Son, Inc.

C.S. Myers & Son, Inc. is a full-service, family-owned heating & cooling service and heating oil company that has been serving the Centre Region for 75 years. Centre County is where we live and who we’ve cared about for three generations.

To do our part in helping our friends and neighbors in the community get through this crisis, we are offering a 20% discount on all emergency repair work on heating and cooling systems, as well as a 10 cents per gallon discount on all home heating oil deliveries. We follow the CDC guidelines and take all precautions when entering your home or business.

Give us a call at (814) 238-3081 or contact us through our website at www.csmyersandson.com.

