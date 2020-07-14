At Duffy's Boalsburg Tavern, 113 E. Main St. in Boalsburg, we have spread our patio into the parking lot. This allows us to promote social distancing and has worked very well, as the tables are between 8 and 12 feet apart.

We feel very fortunate that we have the ability to do this as compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health is very important to us. It also helps us protect all of our staff, and has been well received by our patrons.

Duffy's kitchen is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The bar stays open later as needed.

Check out duffystavernpa.com for more about this Boalsburg landmark, call (814) 466-6241, or stop by to see our daily food and drink specials.

With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, StateCollege.com is inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges you're facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

