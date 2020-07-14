Community Spotlight: Duffy's Boalsburg Tavern
At Duffy's Boalsburg Tavern, 113 E. Main St. in Boalsburg, we have spread our patio into the parking lot. This allows us to promote social distancing and has worked very well, as the tables are between 8 and 12 feet apart.
We feel very fortunate that we have the ability to do this as compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health is very important to us. It also helps us protect all of our staff, and has been well received by our patrons.
Duffy's kitchen is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The bar stays open later as needed.
Check out duffystavernpa.com for more about this Boalsburg landmark, call (814) 466-6241, or stop by to see our daily food and drink specials.
