Gigi's Southern Table

Gigi’s Southern Table is proud to support our community! Thank you to the emergency room staff that has worked and will be working effortlessly to help our town through this difficult time!

Gigi's Southern Table, 2080 Cato Avenue, State College, is open for take-out noon to 9 p.m. daily. The entire wine bottle list is available to-go as well and brunch items are available noon-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.gigisdining.com for the take-out menu.