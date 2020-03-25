With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau

With a primary mission of promoting our beautiful Happy Valley to visitors, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau has had to pivot during these challenging times, much like many other businesses have had to do. Per the governor’s order, the main Visitor Center and Bellefonte train station satellite visitor center are closed until further notice. Our outbound destination marketing campaign is on hold. Our focus now is on supporting the local hospitality industry – our valued tourism partners – so that we can collectively emerge from the current health crisis prepared to again welcome visitors.

HVAB social media channels are showcasing our establishments and attractions, only with an emphasis on promoting innovative virtual tours and events for those at home, and showcasing opportunities to enjoy our beautiful natural resources while practicing social distancing. True to its name, the HVAB is also doing its best to inject a little joy in everyone’s day. A new social media initiative is providing a ‘daily dose of happy’ every day at 2 p.m. on the HVAB Facebook page. Join us. During this time of uncertainty, remember that our community is resilient; we will get through this together.

