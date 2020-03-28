With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here. Hello Social Co. At Hello Social Co., a social media marketing agency based in Bellefonte, our business model is already about local businesses. We use what we call the Focus on Local Approach to help businesses reach more of their local customers every day. To take our Approach one step further during this time of need, we’re encouraging participation in the #FocusonLocalChallenge. Can you commit to helping one business in your community per day, in some way? Whether it's ordering takeout, purchasing a gift card for future use, or just leaving a positive review for them — your help now can make a huge impact. Post your photos on social media each day using #FocusonLocalChallenge to spread awareness to other residents of your community, and spark a season of support. As an added incentive, we’re choosing one #FocusonLocalChallenge user at random to award them with a $100 gift card or certificate to use at the local business of their choice in the future. For the business community specifically, we offer one-hour Social Media Strategy Sessions that could be a great way to learn how to shift your messaging right now. Sessions can be booked on our website, and will be held virtually via Zoom.

