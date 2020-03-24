With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Jabebo Earrings

Jabebo Earrings is a small business in downtown Bellefonte. We do have a gift shop but our main business is making science- and nature-themed earrings which we sell to state parks, national parks, museums, nature centers. and specialty gift shops across the U.S. and Canada. Last year we sold nearly 50,000 pairs of earrings!

All of our earrings and their packaging are made out of recycled cereal boxes, and while our gift shop is closed at the moment, we are still hard at work making earrings, which means we still need cereal boxes! If you live in a cereal-eating household (yes, we ONLY use cereal boxes) please consider saving them for us. When you have a good-sized stack of them, we are happy to come pick them up, and we also have a drop-box on Cherry Lane (across from Jim’s) in Bellefonte. For more information or to schedule a pickup, give us a call at 814-353-1022. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram (Jabebo Studio).

