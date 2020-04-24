Former Nittany Lion wide receiver KJ Hamler was selected No. 46 overall on Friday night by the Denver Broncos during the second round of the NFL Draft.

Hamler is the second Penn State draft choice of the night after defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was picked up earlier at No. 38 overall by the Carolina Panthers, also in the second round.

Hamler opted to forgo his senior season of eligibility aft

... Continue Reading →