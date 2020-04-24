Community Spotlight: Juniata Valley Council Boy Scouts of America
Timeless Values of BSA Make Lasting Impressions on Youth
Every week millions of Boy Scouts of America’s youth across the country raise their hand and make a promise. It’s more than just a pledge to an organization. It represents a lifelong commitment to them and to the community they share … “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”
Every day Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturers and their families participate in learning and activities centered on achieving three aims: character development, citizenship training, and personal fitness. These aims continue even in the midst of a global pandemic, as our Centre County Scouts have adapted by holding virtual meetings and activities online.
Community service programs such as Scouting for Food, conservation improvements, and individual service projects are just some of the ways Scouts demonstrate their commitment to the community. In 2019, Scouting for Food collected 58,238 pounds of food for Centre County food banks. This commitment continues today.
In times of uncertainty, Boy Scouts of America has always been willing and able to help. Currently we are being called to stay home and practice social distancing. However, there are many essential personnel who are working to keep us safe, and many senior communities are without visitors during this time.
With this in mind, Juniata Valley Council Boy Scouts of America has launched a #ScoutingCares project to start thanking our community helpers and to let our senior communities know that we are thinking of them. Scouting families have been invited to reach out to share words of encouragement and thanks. A Scout is cheerful, and thus have taken on the role of spreading cheer in these difficult times.
