With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Lila Yoga Studios

Lila Yoga Studios joined the State College community in 2008. Owner/founder Erica Kaufman has worked with her teachers to help others discover the calm, quiet, wise strength that Lila Yoga stimulates. It’s a tradition of practicing yoga postures that connects actions, breath and intentions with the larger energy of life—PRANA.

Although an integral part of our local community, Erica needed to close its doors to protect from COVID-19. It’s everyone’s wish that the Studio will reopen again when it’s safe. Erica is hoping individuals, along with local, state and national resources will pitch in to keep the business afloat.

Erica has been working tirelessly to provide free, online classes to the public Monday through Friday, via Zoom and Facebook Live. She’s committed to support our mental and physical well-being and hopes to continue. “We are all in this together. All of us have something to offer.” Erica does not charge for classes, but greatly appreciates any donations to her venmo, @ericakaufmanyogini. For more information on the studio and online classes, please visit the Facebook page here.

