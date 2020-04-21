With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Mercato Mio Italian Market

Mercato Mio Italian Market is a new Italian inspired restaurant located inside the Hilton Garden Inn State College on East College Avenue. Our focus is to design dishes with an Italian-like simplicity so that the quality of our ingredients and the care with which they are handled defines and distinguishes us.

Being open for such a short time before the impact of COVID-19, our biggest challenge has been letting the local community know we are here. We are currently offering a dinner menu of our select favorites, including family-sized options, which are available from 4-9 p.m. every day either for curbside pick-up, or through online delivery services Uber Eats, Grub Hub, and Door Dash. Knowing how difficult these times are for us all, we are promoting several daily specials including:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday – 20% off your entire order

Wednesday – 30% off Nonna’s Meatballs

Thursday – 30% off Nonna’s Chicken

Friday – 30% off Rigatoni

Saturday – 30% off Nonna’s Lasagna

We are also offering one free kids’ meal per purchase of an entrée seven days a week when you call in to our restaurant to place your order. See the rest of our menu as well as other specials and features on our Facebook page, facebook.com/mercatomioitalianmarket.

Though our intended method of delivery has changed, our goal is still to provide our customers with an enjoyable experience; a moment to just let the world carry and simply smile at a good bite of food. Thank you from all of us at Mercato Mio for giving us a chance to earn a place in your hearts and your homes. Ciao!





