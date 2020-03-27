With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Mid-State Literacy Council, Inc.

To break the intergenerational cycle of illiteracy, the Mid-State Literacy Council is a not-for-profit providing essential adult education instruction and promoting literacy education in Centre and Clearfield counties. The Council offers basic reading, writing, computer skills, math, English as a Second Language, financial literacy and health literacy services to adults who need these critical skills to navigate their daily lives. The focus of teaching adults to read is the obtainment of secure employment and access to healthcare.

We are proud of our students and volunteer tutors who are continuing to learn. Staff members are working from home providing instructional plans and coaching, and currently, our trained volunteers are teaching using Zoom, mail, and phone to provide life-saving education. Health literacy is emphasized. Women’s Health, Men’s Health and English for Doctor’s Visits lessons are available to all. Preventative healthcare and early detection reduce healthcare costs and contribute to a healthy work life.

Because of the postponement of the 21st Ron and Mary Maxwell Community Spelling Bee fundraiser, gifts to the literacy council are requested. We thank Charlene Friedman for donating a month’s rent.

Web: mid-stateliteracycouncil.org.

Phone: 814-238-1809.

Address: 248 Calder Way, Suite 307, State College, PA 16801,

email: [email protected].

