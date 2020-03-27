With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Nittany Greyhounds

Nittany Greyhounds is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has rehomed retired racing greyhounds for 25 years. They provide the State College community with boarding kennel services for all breeds of dogs, and depend on donations, boarding kennel fees, and their annual Greyhounds in Gettysburg event to fund greyhound care, transport, and adoption expenses.

Affectionately known as 45 mile-per-hour couch potatoes, greyhounds are quiet, require less exercise and grooming than most breeds, and adapt well to life in a home.

This year, the closing of Florida’s greyhound tracks has resulted in thousands more greyhounds being sent to greyhound adoption organizations nationwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has sped the track closures. Track kennels that thought they had months to move dogs now have to move them as soon as possible. Nittany Greyhounds is a committed partner in the effort to find new homes for these retired racers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greyhounds in Gettysburg fundraiser and most boarding kennel reservations have been canceled. Nittany Greyhounds is seeking additional funding to help as many greyhounds as possible find new homes, and welcomes inquiries from potential adopters, donors, volunteers, and boarding kennel clients. For more information, call 814-933-6981 or visit www.nittanygreys.org.

