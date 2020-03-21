With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Nittany Performing Arts Centre

A Place for Us and You as Well

Founded in 2017 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) NPAC has as its mission: To create a community performing arts center, easily accessible for audiences in Centre County with an attractive atmosphere and optimal acoustical properties.

There are literally hundreds of performing artists in Centre County, members of orchestras, bands, choruses, dance companies, and theatre companies in need of:

adequate stage size

appropriate audience size

an orchestra pit

a proscenium and fly space

dressing rooms and green room

rehearsal space

NPAC is working to build a performance facility that will provide visitors to our community with:

an attractive lobby for celebrations, meetings and catering

a venue for visiting performing artists and ensembles

a venue for Arts Fest and other Music, Dance and Drama Festivals

a gallery to display arts and crafts

a black box for jazz performances and rehearsals

Coronavirus has caused cancellations for many community performances in Centre County. In the meantime please enjoy a few of their performances on our website www.nittanypac.org

When the arts and culture interweave with the fabric of a community, it enriches the populous, attracts visitors and tourists, presents diverse talent, fosters innovation and contributes to economic growth.

