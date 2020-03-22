With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

PBCI-Allen Mechanical & Electrical

We know that there are many questions and concerns about the current issues facing our community.

At this time, we want you to know that at PBCI-Allen, your well being is our priority.

We are 100% compliant with all CDC & OSHA recommendations and regulations. We are ensuring that all of our technicians and staff are following these recommendations.

PBCI-Allen is open and ready to help with any plumbing, HVAC, or refrigeration problem.

Give us a call at 814-238-3756.