Penn State Alumni Association At the Penn State Alumni Association, we often talk about the Penn State family and the lifelong relationships that you have built with each other and with Dear Old State. While the Penn State Alumni Association's staff is working remotely, please know that we continue to be here for you. Family looks out for each other, and I know that some of you are concerned about how these times will impact your employment outlook. If this is on your mind, I encourage you to reach out to the Penn State Alumni Association's Career Services Office at [email protected]. During these uncertain times, the power of the Penn State network can help to provide the comfort and support you need. Please stay connected with us by checking our website regularly, and learn about career opportunities via the Penn State Alumni Association LinkedIn page. Also, join us at an upcoming virtual event, and you can view see our full listing here. For 150 years, the Penn State Alumni Association has worked to keep this network strong, powerful, and connected. Penn Staters do not deserve anything less than the best and our best days are ahead of us. Together, we can get there. — Paul Clifford, CEO and life member

