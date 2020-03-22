State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Community Spotlight: Smith + Front

on March 22, 2020 2:33 PM
Philipsburg, PA
Smith + Front, 5 N. Front St., Philipsburg. Photo provided
Smith + Front

My husband and I own Smith + Front in Philipsburg. We opened about five months ago and wanted to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Philipsburg. We are both makers: I am Contempo Jewelry and he is Reconstruct Wood. Our studio/gallery also supports handmade — including reclaimed wood decor, jewelry, pottery, macrame, candles and much more. Everything is made locally and nationally.

Philipsburg was an easy choice for us because the spaces are filled with character, yet still affordable. We are trying to weather the storm, hoping to add some new product to our Instagram. Would love for you to consider following us: instagram.com/smithandfront.

-Staci Egan

 

 

