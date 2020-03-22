With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

Smith + Front

My husband and I own Smith + Front in Philipsburg. We opened about five months ago and wanted to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Philipsburg. We are both makers: I am Contempo Jewelry and he is Reconstruct Wood. Our studio/gallery also supports handmade — including reclaimed wood decor, jewelry, pottery, macrame, candles and much more. Everything is made locally and nationally.

Philipsburg was an easy choice for us because the spaces are filled with character, yet still affordable. We are trying to weather the storm, hoping to add some new product to our Instagram. Would love for you to consider following us: instagram.com/smithandfront.

-Staci Egan