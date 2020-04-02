Community Spotlight: Taxi by Handy Delivery
With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here. Taxi by Handy Delivery Taxi by Handy Delivery is still open and operating 24/7 to serve the local community.We are providing valuable transportation services for workers and for citizens who need to get to the grocery store, medical offices, banks, post offices and other places to conduct essential business in these challenging times. We are also available for grocery, pharmacy and food deliveries and our dispatchers are always available at 814-355-5555. We also have storage, parking and warehousing available for folks in need. The Byers, a State College family, have owned and worked the delivery service since 1976 and the taxi operations since 1982. We have tried our best to support and help the community in a wide variety of ways over the years and have adapted to numerous changes. We are working to adjust during these times to serve the public while maintaining safety and some degree of prosperity for our employees and drivers. We are also providing courier and delivery services so folks who need to get supplies or other items to and from places can do so safely. We are taking every precaution we can to safely conduct business for our employees, contractors and customers. Recently featured Community Spotlights Center for Alternatives in Community Justice Angie's Kitchen: Food for Wellness Balfurd Dry Cleaning and Linen Service PBCI-Allen Mechanical & Electrical Nittany Performing Arts Centre
With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.
Taxi by Handy Delivery
Taxi by Handy Delivery is still open and operating 24/7 to serve the local community.We are providing valuable transportation services for workers and for citizens who need to get to the grocery store, medical offices, banks, post offices and other places to conduct essential business in these challenging times. We are also available for grocery, pharmacy and food deliveries and our dispatchers are always available at 814-355-5555.
We also have storage, parking and warehousing available for folks in need.
The Byers, a State College family, have owned and worked the delivery service since 1976 and the taxi operations since 1982. We have tried our best to support and help the community in a wide variety of ways over the years and have adapted to numerous changes. We are working to adjust during these times to serve the public while maintaining safety and some degree of prosperity for our employees and drivers.
We are also providing courier and delivery services so folks who need to get supplies or other items to and from places can do so safely.
We are taking every precaution we can to safely conduct business for our employees, contractors and customers.
Recently featured Community Spotlights
Center for Alternatives in Community Justice
Angie's Kitchen: Food for Wellness
Balfurd Dry Cleaning and Linen Service
PBCI-Allen Mechanical & Electrical
Nittany Performing Arts Centre