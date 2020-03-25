With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge here on StateCollege.com. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges your facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

The State Theatre

At this time, all events scheduled before April 19 at The State Theatre are canceled or are being rescheduled. All ticket and package purchases will be honored for makeup dates and patrons who purchased tickets for canceled shows can have their accounts credited or donate the cost of their ticket to The State Theatre. Patrons can reach out to [email protected] with any questions.

The State Theatre is a community-owned, non-profit organization dedicated to serving the Centre County region. We’re a mainstay of the State College community and a proud hub of local culture, featuring artists both homegrown and nationally renowned.

