Verizon retailer Wireless Made Simple is located at 141 S. Allegheny St. in Bellefonte and 2615 E. College Ave. in State College. Photo by StateCollege.com

Wireless Made Simple

As an essential lifeline for many people and the only means of communication for many doctors and first responders, Verizon retailer Wireless Made Simple — 2615 E. College Ave. in State College and 141 S. Allegheny St. in Bellefonte — will stay open as requested by PA.

Our new hours for the time being will be:

- Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Sunday noon to 3 p.m. ****Sunday hours are now ONLY for people 50 and older****

We will also be available other hours by appointment. Please call the store to make arrangements.

We offer delivery and curbside pickup as well as order online and pickup in store.

State College: 814-237-1300

Bellefonte: 814-880-5353.