Constitution Day Centre Celebration will host virtual events from late August through October that will honor the 233rd birthday of the world’s oldest active constitution, signed in 1787 and enacted in 1789.

There will be short videos honoring the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving the right to vote to women, Constitution Day and Voting Matters. They will be launched on scheduled dates on the web site, constitutiondaycentre.org and on social media.

Educator Dr. Greg Ferro will present live Zoom talks on different Constitution topics. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Sept. 9: U.S. Constitutional Amendments and Civil Rights

Oct. 6: Presidents, Supreme Courts, & the Constitution

Oct. 26: Everything You Want To Know about the Constitution.

Learn more about the virtual Constitution Day www.constitutiondaycentre.org/

Follow Constitution Day Centre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Constitution Day Centre Inc. promotes celebration and learning about the U.S. Constitution and its impact on our daily lives, and aims to unite people of all beliefs in support of democracy. The annual Constitution Day Centre Celebration will return to Tussey Mountain in September 2021. The event has hosted over 40 exhibitors, keynote speakers, food vendors and music performers since 2017.

Keith Bierly, Mary Watson, Margie Swoboda, Greg Ferro, Vicki Fong, Nancy Chiswick, John Kramer, David Hutchinson and Rick Garis comprise the nonprofit board.

With our community facing numerous challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, StateCollege.com is inviting any Centre County business, nonprofit organization or agency to share their stories in briefs which we will publish at no charge. Share what you'd like the community to know — what services you're offering, challenges you're facing, what you've brought to the area over the years or anything else. More details here.

