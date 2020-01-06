State Rep. Scott Conklin will seek the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania auditor general in April's primary election.

The Rush Township Democrat, who has represented the 77th legislative district in the state House since 2007, announced his candidacy on Monday morning. Conklin previously served eight years as a Centre County commissioner.

"My experience with legislation combating domestic violence, encouraging economic investment, and fighting against partisan politics, uniquely qualifies me to protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians from waste, fraud and predatory practices," Conklin wrote on Twitter. "I fully intend to leverage my decades of experience, with a clear and responsible fiscal focus, to continue fighting for the hardworking residents of Pennsylvania."

Conklin announced in December that he would run this year for an eighth term in the state House. He confirmed on Monday that he plans to appear on the ballot for both positions in the April 28 primary. In the House, Conklin represents State College, Philipsburg, Rush Township, Huston Township and parts of Patton Township and Ferguson Township.

Running for auditor general, Conklin looks to succeed Democrat Eugene DePasquale, who is in the final year of his second term. DePasquale is running for Congress in Pennsylvania's 10th district.

Conklin previously ran for statewide office in 2010, when he was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor with gubernatorial candidate Dan Onorato. They lost in the general election to the Republican ticket of Tom Corbett and Jim Cawley, and Conklin won re-election to the House.

He told Politics PA in October that he was "looking at [running for auditor general] very closely," saying he has worked "with the nuts and bolts of everything that an auditor general does.”

On Monday, Conklin said he aims to overcome political divisiveness to serve all citizens.

"With your help, we will elevate the voices and needs of all people in the face of an increasingly divisive political climate that distracts us from the duties that auditor general is tasked with, which is ultimately ensuring that your tax dollars are spent responsibly and legally across the board and keeping a watchful eye on government funded programs to guarantee that resources are being managed efficiently and appropriately.

"As your next auditor general, I will fiercely protect all Pennsylvanians from waste and corruption."

