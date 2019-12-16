State Rep. Scott Conklin will seek an eighth term in the Pennsylvania House.

The Rush Township Democrat announced on Sunday his campaign for re-election to continue representing the 77th legislative district.

“I proudly serve the people of the 77th district in Harrisburg, but our work is not yet finished," Conklin said. "I am running for re-election so that I may continue to increase transparency in government, improve education across the state, and protect the hardworking men and women that placed their faith in me.”

The 77th district includes State College, Philipsburg, Rush Township, Huston Township and parts of Patton Township and Ferguson Township.

Conklin's announcement comes after he expressed interest in the fall about potentially running for state auditor general in the 2020 election. He told Politics PA in October that he was "looking at it very closely," saying he has worked "with the nuts and bolts of everything that an Auditor General does.”

Current Attorney General Eugene DePasquale enters the final year of his second term in 2020 and is running for Congress in Pennsylvania's 10th district.

Conklin was first elected to the state house in 2006 after eight years as a Centre County commissioner. In 2010, he was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Dan Onorato that lost to Republicans Tom Corbett and Jim Cawley

In announcing his state House re-election bid, Conklin cited government reforms implemented during his time in office, including increased transparency in government spending and prohibiting midnight voting.

“Our campaign has always been about the people I serve," Conklin said. "The hardworking men and women of Central Pennsylvania want to know that they have someone fighting for their safety, for their jobs, and for their families.”

Conklin, who ran unopposed in his last two elections, is currently Democratic chair of the House Gaming Oversight Committee. He previously served two consecutive terms as Democratic chairman of House Children and Youth Committee.

He said with a presidential election in 2020, he is excited to see more people getting involved at all levels of government.

“I think it’s great that people are taking an interest in their government," Conklin said. "Regardless of whatever side of the isle you’re on, at the end of the day we are all Americans and we all want to see our friends, family, and neighbors prosper.”