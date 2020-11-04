State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign event in State College on Oct. 28, 2020. Conklin won an eighth term representing the 77th State House District in the November 2020 general election. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, has won an eighth term representing the 77th State House District.

Conklin defeated Julian Republican Steve Yetsko in Tuesday's election, winning 66% (13,891 votes) to Yetsko's 34% (7,266).

The 77th District includes State College, Ferguson Township (partial), Patton Township (partial), Huston Township, Philipsburg and Rush Township.

Conklin, the current Democratic chairman of the House Gaming Oversight Committee, was first elected state representative in 2006. Prior to that he was a Centre County commissioner from 1998 to 2006.

Yetsko was a first-time candidate.

"We knew from the beginning that we had an uphill battle, but we fought the fight anyhow," Yetsko wrote in a message to supporters on Wednesday It was an honor to be the Republican candidate for state representative... As a first time candidate for office, I have learned so much. I have met so many people. It was a life changing, transformative experience, and one I have enjoyed."