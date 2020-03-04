Cool Beans Coffee and Tea will open a second location at 205 Park Place in Bellefonte. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

A popular Bellefonte coffee shop is getting a second location with a drive-thru.

Cool Beans Coffee & Tea announced Wednesday on Facebook that it will expand with a new shop at 205 Park Place. The location was previously home to Sammi's restaurant until it closed on Saturday after nearly a year in business and prior to that it was Bonfatto's.

"We are excited to announce that Bellefonte will soon have a drive-thru coffeeshop!" the Facebook post said. "The new location will have expanded menu offerings for breakfast and lunch (don’t tell anyone but we may have something happening for dinner too)."

A grand opening date is to be announced.

Owners Troy Nihart and Lindsay Klobe purchased Cool Beans, 141 W. High St., in late 2019. They have put in a new kitchen and renovated the lounge of the downtown shop, which opened in 1996, and the final phase of renovations there are taking place over the next six to eight weeks, according to a post earlier this week.

While the final renovations at the High Street location are being completed, the shop is open 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Regular hours will resume once the work is finished.