State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, will host a telephone town hall today (April 8) to discuss public health and the economy with residents of the 34th District.

Corman will be joined at 3:30 p.m. by a panel of medical, public safety and business experts who will answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts in Pennsylvania and efforts to protect the public.

Residents will receive a call on their landlines, and those who want to receive a call on a cell phone can sign up at www.senatorcorman.com/tele-town-hall.

A live audio stream also will be available at the same link when the town hall begins.



