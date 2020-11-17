This story has been updated to reflect two additional deaths reported by the coroner later in the day on Tuesday.

Coroner Scott Sayers reported six additional COVID-19 deaths in Centre County on Tuesday.

Combined with the five reported by Sayers on Monday, the county has had 11 deaths attributed to the virus since Thursday and 33 in total since the onset of the pandemic. Among the 11 newest deaths, which ranged in age from 69 to 104, eight were residents of nursing and personal care homes and three died in the hospital.

Five were residents of a long-term care facility in the 16823 zip code and three were residents of a long-term care facility in the 16801 zip code

The 33 COVID-19 deaths confirmed to date by Sayers have ranged in age from 62 to 104.

Twenty-two of the deaths have occurred within the last month.