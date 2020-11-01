The Centre County Coroner's Office on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19.

They bring the county's total number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by Coroner Scott Sayers to 18, including five in the last week.

The most recent death was a 69-year-old man who had just been transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center from a long-term care facility in the 16823 zip code. Sayers confirmed the death on Saturday night.

Another death attributed to COVID-19 and reported to Sayers on Saturday was a 96-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the 16853 zip code and died on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, Sayers reported two other COVID-19 deaths that occurred on Tuesday. One was a 77-year-old man who died at Mount Nittany Medical Center and the other was a 62-year-old woman who resided at long-term care facility in the 16801 zip code.

The death of an 89-year-old woman on Thursday at Mount Nittany Medical Center also was attributed to the virus.

As of Sunday, Mount Nittany has 20 COVID-19 inpatients, a record high, with two on ventilators, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.

The College Township hospital has seen ongoing increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and has been operating under its surge capacity plan since Oct. 9.

As of Friday, Mount Nittany had admitted 47 COVID-positive patients, with an average census of 11 COVID positive inpatients per day in October. In September it admitted a total of 16 COVID positive patients, with an average census of two COVID positive inpatients per day.

COVID-19 cases among nursing and personal care homes have grown substantially in October, with 85 new positives among residents. Twelve long-term care facilities have now had a combined 100 resident cases and 41 employee cases.

"Increased cases and hospitalizations – especially among vulnerable elderly populations – remains cause for concern," Mount Nittany Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement on Friday. "It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Statewide, the health department has reported 8,817 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The vast majority have occurred among individuals age 60 and older. In Centre County, deaths confirmed by the coroner's office range in age from 62 to 101.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 19 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County as of Sunday. The health department reports deaths by county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner reports deaths that occur within the county.